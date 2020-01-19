Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 26.90%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

