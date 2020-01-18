Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $245.25

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.25 and traded as high as $282.43. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $277.20, with a volume of 145,120 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The company has a market capitalization of $495.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.67.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,893.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

