Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of BATS:ARCM opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16.

