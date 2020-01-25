Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells $1,993,074.72 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,202,200.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Svb Leerink began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

