Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARWR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. 1,538,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,844. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,820,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 689,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,854,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

