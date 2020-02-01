Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 5.7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.52, approximately 2,136,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,834,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARWR. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

