Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Up 52.2%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATMS) shot up 52.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 708% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments