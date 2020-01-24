Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Artesian Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 10,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,968. The firm has a market cap of $363.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

