Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?