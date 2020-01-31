Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Announces Earnings Results

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $102.42. 107,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,419. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $100.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

