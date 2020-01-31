Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.77. 590,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,419. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

