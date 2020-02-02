Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

