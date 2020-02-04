Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

