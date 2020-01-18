Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.28

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.17, with a volume of 15367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained