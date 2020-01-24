Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $12.02. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 117,630 shares traded.

AX.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

