Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

