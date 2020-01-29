Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. Buys 41,124 Shares

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. purchased 41,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $71,967.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

