Artur Bergman Sells 36,527 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $22,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $20,698,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $12,288,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Fastly by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

