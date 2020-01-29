Arun Menawat Dr. Buys 3,300 Shares of Profound Medical Corp (CVE:PRN) Stock

Profound Medical Corp (CVE:PRN) Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,747.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,605,956.46.

Profound Medical Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

PRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Profound Medical from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

