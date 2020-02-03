Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report $4.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $5.64 million. Arvinas posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $42.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

ARVN stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 288,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Arvinas has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 231,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

