Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARVN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,476,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 576,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arvinas by 14,782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 231,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

