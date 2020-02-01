Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 211,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.72. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

