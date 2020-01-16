ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 2.8%

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

