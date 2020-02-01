ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 1.8% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.68), 182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.62).

The stock has a market cap of $280.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

