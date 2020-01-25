Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Down 5.3%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $10.29, 2,213,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,327,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUMP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

