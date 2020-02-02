Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.74, approximately 1,404,749 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,271,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

