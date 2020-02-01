Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ABG opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

