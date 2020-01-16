Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of ABG opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com