Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $23,730,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,315,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

