Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASCL. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.81. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

