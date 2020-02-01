Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASCL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

ASCL stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 365.20 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 935,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 369.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

