ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASGN has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

