Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR) shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 916,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,191,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ashburton Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ABR)

Ashburton Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

