Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ashford and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of AINC opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.34 million.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,625.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 41.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ashford by 176.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ashford by 503.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

