Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. 990,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 216.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

