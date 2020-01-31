Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

