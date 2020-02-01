Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.49

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.49 and traded as high as $115.46. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 15,894 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.56.

In related news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £4,350.24 ($5,722.49).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

