Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595 ($34.14).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 2,504 ($32.94) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,435.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,299.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

