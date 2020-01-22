Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,420 ($31.83). Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($34.00).

AHT stock opened at GBX 2,589 ($34.06) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,411.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,292.02. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

