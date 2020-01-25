Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,580.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,580 ($33.94) and last traded at GBX 2,550 ($33.54), with a volume of 48612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,572 ($33.83).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($34.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,425.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,295.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?