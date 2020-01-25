ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.95

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.95 and last traded at $134.85, with a volume of 122215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.16). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Read More: What causes a recession?