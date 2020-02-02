Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Up 2.5%

Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) shares shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.41, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Asiabasemetals in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52.

Asiabasemetals Company Profile (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc engages in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. The company explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 15 mineral claims covering an area of 1,584 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

