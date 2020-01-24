ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.70

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.70 and last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.77.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.49 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 23.54%.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

