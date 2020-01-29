ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €260.00 by Deutsche Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €283.23 ($329.34).

