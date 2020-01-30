ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €270.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €283.23 ($329.34).

