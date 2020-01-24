ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €280.00 ($325.58) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €282.46 ($328.44).

