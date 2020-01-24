ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €320.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €282.46 ($328.44).

