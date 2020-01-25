ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €330.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €330.00 ($383.72) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €282.46 ($328.44).

