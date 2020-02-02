ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $316.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,748. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ASML has a 1 year low of $174.26 and a 1 year high of $305.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest