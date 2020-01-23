ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.96. 178,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,793. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.47 and a 200 day moving average of $254.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASML to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.25.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

